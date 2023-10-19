Human remains found near Magnolia Airport
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - Police retrieved human remains from some woods Tuesday afternoon.
On Oct. 17, at about 4:20 p.m., the remains were discovered in a wooded area near Magnolia Airport. Magnolia Police Department began an investigation into the discovery, and detectives recovered the remains.
The coroner’s office is submitting the body to the State Medical Examiner for an examination and identification.
The investigation is ongoing. Magnolia police are being assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department.
