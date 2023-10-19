Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Human remains found near Magnolia Airport

By Fred Gamble
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - Police retrieved human remains from some woods Tuesday afternoon.

On Oct. 17, at about 4:20 p.m., the remains were discovered in a wooded area near Magnolia Airport. Magnolia Police Department began an investigation into the discovery, and detectives recovered the remains.

The coroner’s office is submitting the body to the State Medical Examiner for an examination and identification.

The investigation is ongoing. Magnolia police are being assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
(Image source: WLOX News.)
Eastbound Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge scheduled for emergency closure
On Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, the Shreveport Police Department responded to a reported shooting on...
16-year-old to be tried as adult after allegedly shooting man during attempted carjacking
SPD units were dispatched to the 3800 block of Mayfield St.
Man shot in shoulder on Mayfield Street

Latest News

Dewayne Jackson, Jesus Gonzales & Corey Hall
SPD: 1 man wanted, 2 arrested in connection to separate violent sex crimes
Javeyun James, DOB: 5/24/2005
SPD K9 officer helps catch suspects involved in police chase with stolen vehicle
According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, a heavily traveled...
Shreveport-Barksdale bridge closing Oct. 20
(Image source: WLOX News.)
Eastbound Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge scheduled for emergency closure