Feeling like summer the next few days

By Matt Jones
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another beautiful day across the ArkLaTex with plenty of sunshine expected and temperatures quickly warming into the mid 80s by afternoon. These highs will be above average for this time of year but very low humidity will keep it feeling comfortable.

Looking ahead to Friday and Saturday, it gets even warmer and will feel downright summer-like! Temperatures both days will soar close to 90 which is well above normal. Even though daytime highs will be very warm, overnight temperatures will stay cool with readings falling into the 50s. Dry weather will continue with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will trend down just slightly for Sunday and into much of next week but still be very warm with highs on a daily basis in the mid 80s. Still looking very quiet and dry through midweek before a potential change in the pattern brings better rain chances back to the ArkLaTex next Thursday and Friday.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

