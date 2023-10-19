“The Exploding Bear” film premiere set for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Bear’s

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you ever met someone who changed your whole outlook on life? That’s what happens to an aspiring young puppet master in the movie “The Exploding Boy.”

The independent film has already captured some awards and will be screened Thursday (Oct. 19) at 7:30 p.m. at Bear’s on Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport. The screening is free.

The film was written and co-directed by Monty Wolfe, a former Shreveporter originally from Center, Texas.

The movie has already won several awards, including Best Feature Film at the Rooster Film Festival and Official Selection at the Silicon Valley Queer Film Festival.

On Wednesday (Oct. 18), Wolfe joined KSLA live to talk about the film, how he became inspired to make it and what other projects he’s got in the works.

