Eastbound Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge scheduled for emergency closure

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, a heavily-travelled bridge over the Red River is scheduled for an emergency closure.

The Eastbound Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge (LA3032) will be closed to traffic starting on Friday, Oct. 20 at 8 a.m. Officials say the road is being temporarily closed for deck repairs.

The work is expected to be reopened on Friday afternoon. LaDOTD says drivers will detour to the Jimmie Davis Bridge.

