Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Eastbound Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge scheduled for emergency closure

(Image source: WLOX News.)
(Image source: WLOX News.)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, a heavily-travelled bridge over the Red River is scheduled for an emergency closure.

The Eastbound Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge (LA3032) will be closed to traffic starting on Friday, Oct. 20 at 8 a.m. Officials say the road is being temporarily closed for deck repairs.

The work is expected to be reopened on Friday afternoon. LaDOTD says drivers will detour to the Jimmie Davis Bridge.

STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LATEST NEWS>>>

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
On Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, the Shreveport Police Department responded to a reported shooting on...
16-year-old to be tried as adult after allegedly shooting man during attempted carjacking
SPD units were dispatched to the 3800 block of Mayfield St.
Man shot in shoulder on Mayfield Street
The City of Minden
Temporary power outage scheduled for City of Minden

Latest News

“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Caddo commissioners previously voted 9-1 to go on record as supporting completion of the I-49...
Public gets opportunity to comment on Alternative 3A for I-49 Inner-City Connector
Public gets opportunity to comment on Alternative 3A for I-49 Inner-City Connector
Public gets opportunity to comment on Alternative 3A for I-49 Inner-City Connector