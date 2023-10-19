Getting Answers
Breast cancer survivor discusses life after treatment, hosts 2nd Annual Survivor’s Luncheon

A well-known breast cancer survivor and advocate joins us in the KSLA studio to talk about life after winning the battle.
By Brittney Hazelton and Michael Barnes
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A well-known breast cancer survivor and advocate joins us in the KSLA studio to talk about life after winning the battle.

On Oct. 21, the 2nd Annual Survivor’s Luncheon is being held to celebrate the strength, resilience, and sisterhood that binds breast cancer survivors. Attendees of the event will enjoy, a meet and greet with incredible survivors, door prizes, encouraging words, and an atmosphere filled with love and support.

Hosting the popular event is Melody Scott, a survivor of the disease and an advocate in the battle against it. She also owns a
boutique/spa for survivors, Beautiful Body & More LLC.

Scott is joining KSLA in the studio to discuss what it is like after completed treatments, survivors rallying together, post-treatment mental health, and more.

