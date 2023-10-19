Black Restaurant Week: Yum Yum Dessert Bar
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week!
Nearly two dozen restaurants are participating in the annual celebration. It’s a chance for the community to try something new and support area establishments.
Yum Yum Dessert Bar serves up delicious rolled ice cream with an array of topping choices. Shika Stewart and Tre Brown joined the KSLA Café on Thursday, Oct. 19 to discuss some of their sweet pairings.
WATCH THE INTERVIEW>>>
Participating restaurants include:
- Lil Animals Crawfish, Seafood, & More
- Pop N Pizza
- Rideau’s & Trammell’s Kajun Kitchen
- 20/20 Seafood Shreveport LLC
- Ashley’s Tiers of Love
- Vegans on the Run
- Sugar Lou’s Southern Creole Cuisine
- Yum Yum Dessert Bar
- So Goody Good Meal Prep
- Louisiana Stuffed Pistolettes
- Neima’s Cookery Corner
- Upscale Wings & More
- Smallcakes Shreveport
- Us Up North & Big Nates BBQ
- The Famdation
- Boba Xpress
- Cafe Boba Tea
- The Brown Vibe
- Lynx Restobar
- Lake Street Bar
- Sheila B’s
