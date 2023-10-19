2 Woodlawn High School students get full-ride to Grambling State University
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During academic signing day, Grambling will be offering two students a full ride.
On Oct. 19, at 9:45 a.m., Grambling State University will be offering two of Woodlawn High School’s Cyber students a full scholarship for the university’s cybersecurity program.
GSU visited the KSLA Café to discuss why they are awarding the students.
