Vintage artifacts offered at Texarkana Museum System sale

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Museum System will be hosting a Vintage and Collectable Sale this week.

The Texarkana Museum System has been around for more than 50 years. During that time, a large number of items were collected to display at different sites. One location is Discovery Place which recently closed its doors. Now, museum leaders need to find another home for the memorabilia inside.

Emily Tarr, Executive Director for the Texarkana Museum System, said they are having the museum’s first vintage and collectable sale.

“We have over collected. We are having to move our collection to a new storage facility, and rather than move things that don’t pertain to our mission statement, we decided we will sell it,” she explained.

The sale is set from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22 at Discovery Place. It’s located in downtown Texarkana, at 215 Pine Street.

Tarr said participating in this vintage sale is a good way to support the museum system without being a member.

“It raises good money for the museum which is always needed,” she said.

Officials said the Texarkana Museum System is committed to the collection and conservation of materials, the preservation of buildings it holds, and the enhancement of cultural opportunities and quality of life for all residents.

