Temporary power outage scheduled for City of Minden

The City of Minden
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Minden is scheduling a power outage on Thursday, Oct. 19 to make finishing repairs on the Gilark substation.

Officials say in order to finalize the project, they have to cut power and remove the bypass bumpers. Removing the bumpers is “a crucial step in ensuring the long-term stability and reliability of the substation, which directly affects the power supply to our community.”

The outage is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. and is estimated to last up to three hours.

“We understand the inconvenience that this temporary disruption may cause, and we sincerely appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this essential maintenance work. We kindly request residents to make necessary arrangements to mitigate any adverse impact during the outage, such as making sure electronic devices are charged and planning activities that do not rely on electricity.”

City of Minden

