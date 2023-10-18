Getting Answers
Temperatures getting higher while conditions remain dry

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good evening! Temperatures are on the incline as we go through the week and by the weekend, some areas may reach the mid 80′s for high’s! Despite the weak front, moving through only looking to bring us cloud cover and increased humidity, our temperatures won’t be affected by the front at all. In fact, we will also remain dry throughout the week.

Tomorrow’s forecast seems to be another chilly morning with temperatures being a bit higher than today’s. Cloud cover will remain at a minimum with the overnight lows. Slowly creeping into the 50′s day by day.

The humidity will be slightly increased by the time we hit Thursday because of the front moving through, but you probably won’t notice the difference as it will be a small increase. Another high pressure system enters the region by the weekend, so we could be right back to beautiful conditions for another weekend, but this time it will be hotter.

