Sunny skies and warmer days continue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Not much is changing with this forecast update. Sunny skies and highs in the low-80s today, as expected yesterday. We have little to no rain chances in the immediate future. Not going to get quite as cool tonight with lows dropping to the upper-50s.

Even warmer air will arrive by the end of the week with mid-80s tomorrow and even some upper 80s likely by Friday! Don’t put away the summer wardrobe just yet!

Looking ahead to the weekend, it will be warm and dry with highs on both Saturday and Sunday in the mid-80s and overnight lows generally in the 50s. It should be another fantastic weekend to get outside! The warm and dry pattern will continue through the middle of next week with highs continuing to be above average in the mid-80s. A stronger cold front could arrive toward the end of next week bringing widespread storms and much cooler air but this is still a long way out. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

