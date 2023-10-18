Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Sunny skies and warmer days continue

By Austin Evans
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Not much is changing with this forecast update. Sunny skies and highs in the low-80s today, as expected yesterday. We have little to no rain chances in the immediate future. Not going to get quite as cool tonight with lows dropping to the upper-50s.

Even warmer air will arrive by the end of the week with mid-80s tomorrow and even some upper 80s likely by Friday! Don’t put away the summer wardrobe just yet!

Looking ahead to the weekend, it will be warm and dry with highs on both Saturday and Sunday in the mid-80s and overnight lows generally in the 50s. It should be another fantastic weekend to get outside! The warm and dry pattern will continue through the middle of next week with highs continuing to be above average in the mid-80s. A stronger cold front could arrive toward the end of next week bringing widespread storms and much cooler air but this is still a long way out. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyndon B. Johnson
State Rep. District 4 candidate calls for recount in Saturday’s election
The decomposing body of 12-year-old Jacarie Robinson was found last Tuesday inside his family’s...
Father on the run after 12-year-old son’s decomposing body found, police say
A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead...
Body found inside train car at Tyson plant in Hempstead Co.
Shreveport activist responds to cease and desist order against him in connection with firing of...
Activist responds to cease-and-desist letter
Raymond Henry, DOB: 9/4/2001
Man arrested in attempted drive-by shooting in Shreveport; 2 still wanted

Latest News

Warming through the weekend
Austin's Wednesday Midday Weather Update
Warm pattern is here to stay
Summer isn’t done with the ArkLaTex just yet
Warm pattern is here to stay
Matt's morning weather update
Temperatures on the rise
Temperatures getting higher while conditions remain dry