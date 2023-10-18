Getting Answers
Summer isn’t done with the ArkLaTex just yet

By Matt Jones
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off chilly again this morning so you’ll need the jackets as you head off to work and school. Temperatures for many will be in the 40s to kick off the day but abundant sunshine and a southwest breeze will allow for a rapid warming trend by afternoon. In fact, most of the ArkLaTex will reach the low 80s later today which is near normal for this time of year.

Even warmer air will arrive by the end of the week with mid 80s tomorrow and even some upper 80s likely by Friday! Don’t put away the summer wardrobe just yet!

Looking ahead to the weekend, it will be warm and dry with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the mid 80s and overnight lows generally in the 50s. It should be another fantastic weekend to get outside! The warm and dry pattern will continue through the middle of next week with highs continuing to be above average in the mid 80s.

A stronger cold front could arrive toward the end of next week bringing widespread storms and much cooler air but this is still a long way out. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

