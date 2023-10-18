Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

SporTran shares 2023 community survey results

Leslie Peck of SporTran talks about what the company found this year.
By Michael Barnes and Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Leslie Peck of SporTran discusses what the company found this year.

On Oct. 18, the Shreveport/Bossier Transit System Company, SporTran is sharing its 2023 community survey results. The survey asked important questions to riders, such as, “Would you mind paying a bus fare?” and “Have you ridden more since free riding with zero fare?”

When asked about paying for a bus fare, many said they would not mind paying. Leslie Peck of SporTran says that this result shows that public transit is important to those people.

No worries to those enjoying the free bus fare.

“We received the funds for zero fare for the first two years, and so we will fund it again through 2024 and hopefully beyond that,” says Peck.

Peck says that 2020 hit public transit hard, but after implementing zero-fare ridership for public transit is up 353%.

“That means more federal funding for our area. It means more programs hiring in the future dates because the federal government funds transit based on ridership numbers,” Peck explains the importance of ridership numbers.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyndon B. Johnson
State Rep. District 4 candidate calls for recount in Saturday’s election
The decomposing body of 12-year-old Jacarie Robinson was found last Tuesday inside his family’s...
Father on the run after 12-year-old son’s decomposing body found, police say
A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead...
Body found inside train car at Tyson plant in Hempstead Co.
Shreveport activist responds to cease and desist order against him in connection with firing of...
Activist responds to cease-and-desist letter
Daryl Ray Stagg
Prominent Louisiana Baptist leader Daryl Stagg indicted on rape charges

Latest News

SporTran shares survey results
SporTran shares 2023 community survey results
On Oct. 18, the Shreveport/Bossier Transit System Company, SporTran is sharing its 2023...
SporTran discusses possible changes for routes
SPD units were dispatched to the 3800 block of Mayfield St.
Man shot in shoulder on Mayfield Street
On Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, the Shreveport Police Department responded to a reported shooting on...
16-year-old to be tried as adult after allegedly shooting man during attempted carjacking