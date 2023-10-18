SporTran shares 2023 community survey results

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Leslie Peck of SporTran discusses what the company found this year.

On Oct. 18, the Shreveport/Bossier Transit System Company, SporTran is sharing its 2023 community survey results. The survey asked important questions to riders, such as, “Would you mind paying a bus fare?” and “Have you ridden more since free riding with zero fare?”

When asked about paying for a bus fare, many said they would not mind paying. Leslie Peck of SporTran says that this result shows that public transit is important to those people.

No worries to those enjoying the free bus fare.

“We received the funds for zero fare for the first two years, and so we will fund it again through 2024 and hopefully beyond that,” says Peck.

Peck says that 2020 hit public transit hard, but after implementing zero-fare ridership for public transit is up 353%.

“That means more federal funding for our area. It means more programs hiring in the future dates because the federal government funds transit based on ridership numbers,” Peck explains the importance of ridership numbers.

