Overton Brooks holding Walk Against Domestic Violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is holding their first ever Walk Against Domestic Violence on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Registration for the “Wear Purple Walk” begins at 10 a.m., with an opening ceremony starting at 11 a.m.

There will be a guest speaker, as well as an outdoor resource fair. The walk is open to all veterans, families, caregivers and VA staff.

