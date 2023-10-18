Getting Answers
Officials break ground for water line at Port of Caddo-Bossier

By Donna Keeya
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Construction has officially begun on the Port of Caddo-Bossier’s new water line in Bossier City.

On Wednesday (Oct. 18), a groundbreaking was held at the Louisiana AgCenter in Bossier City.

Officials with the port say this line will allow water to be pumped from Bossier City’s new upgraded water treatment plant to the port’s properties on the west wide of Highway 1. It’s one of the first steps needed to bring new companies and jobs to the port.

Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler was in attendance at Wednesday morning’s special ceremony.

On KSLA News 12 @ 5, hear from a Bossier City Council member involved in the project.

