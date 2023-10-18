Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man shot in shoulder on Mayfield St.

SPD units were dispatched to the 3800 block of Mayfield St.
SPD units were dispatched to the 3800 block of Mayfield St.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person was reportedly injured near Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood Tuesday night.

On Oct. 17, just after 8 p.m., officers with the Shreveport Police Department were dispatched to a shooting in the 3800 block of Mayfield Street. According to officials, one person was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was shot in the shoulder and transported to an area hospital. The incident is currently under investigation.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX >>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead...
Body found inside train car at Tyson plant in Hempstead Co.
Lyndon B. Johnson
State Rep. District 4 candidate calls for recount in Saturday’s election
Jaylen Burns
Classes canceled at Jackson State University after student killed on campus
Jemartrius Mayweather
Former Mansfield teacher arrested for alleged indecent behavior with juveniles, child porn
Deontae Horton, DOB: 5/26/2003 (left) and Jeshaiah Rambo, DOB: 1/27/2005 (right)
2 people arrested for shooting on Alma Street

Latest News

On Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, the Shreveport Police Department responded to a reported shooting on...
16-year-old to be tried as adult after allegedly shooting man during attempted carjacking
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on I-49
"If there’s not five votes to override my veto, then hopefully we’ll go forward with an...
Shreveport mayor explains what’s next with efforts to regulate noise levels
LSUS' Resilience Through the Dark Times display
MIND MATTERS: Resilience Through Dark Times