Man shot in shoulder on Mayfield St.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person was reportedly injured near Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood Tuesday night.

On Oct. 17, just after 8 p.m., officers with the Shreveport Police Department were dispatched to a shooting in the 3800 block of Mayfield Street. According to officials, one person was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was shot in the shoulder and transported to an area hospital. The incident is currently under investigation.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX >>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.