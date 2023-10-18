Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
First Bossier has pumpkin patch Oct. 18 and Fall Fest on Oct. 29

First Bossier is hosting a pumpkin patch event Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, at Freedom Fields.
First Bossier is hosting a pumpkin patch event Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, at Freedom Fields.(First Bossier)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - First Bossier is all set to celebrate the fall season.

On Wednesday (Oct. 18), KSLA was joined live by Dr. Brad Jurkovich, senior pastor at First Bossier. He talked about their pumpkin patch event that’s happening Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Freedom Fields, 2810 E. Texas St. in Bossier City.

They’re also having their Fall Fest on Oct. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. The festival will feature games, inflatables, food trucks and, of course, candy! The event is free to the public and will also be held at Freedom Fields.

First Bossier is hosting its Fall Fest on Oct. 29, 2023, at Freedom Fields.
First Bossier is hosting its Fall Fest on Oct. 29, 2023, at Freedom Fields.(First Bossier)

Black Restaurant Month: Lil Animals Crawfish, Seafood & More
Sportran encourages riders to download app
Overton Brooks holding Walk Against Domestic Violence
Black Restaurant Month: Lil Animals Crawfish, Seafood & More
First Bossier has pumpkin patch Oct. 18 and Fall Fest on Oct. 29
