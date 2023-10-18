First Bossier has pumpkin patch Oct. 18 and Fall Fest on Oct. 29

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - First Bossier is all set to celebrate the fall season.

On Wednesday (Oct. 18), KSLA was joined live by Dr. Brad Jurkovich, senior pastor at First Bossier. He talked about their pumpkin patch event that’s happening Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Freedom Fields, 2810 E. Texas St. in Bossier City.

They’re also having their Fall Fest on Oct. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. The festival will feature games, inflatables, food trucks and, of course, candy! The event is free to the public and will also be held at Freedom Fields.

First Bossier is hosting its Fall Fest on Oct. 29, 2023, at Freedom Fields. (First Bossier)

