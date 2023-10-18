Black Restaurant Month: Lil Animals Crawfish, Seafood & More
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week!
Nearly two dozen restaurants are participating in the annual celebration. It’s a chance for the community to try something new and support area establishments.
Lil Animals Crawfish, Seafood & More whips up Cajun-style eats at 7828 Line Avenue in Shreveport. Tommy and Taz Nard stopped by the KSLA Cafe on Wednesday, Oct. 18 to share what kind of specials they’ll offer this week.
Participating restaurants include:
- Lil Animals Crawfish, Seafood, & More
- Pop N Pizza
- Rideau’s & Trammell’s Kajun Kitchen
- 20/20 Seafood Shreveport LLC
- Ashley’s Tiers of Love
- Vegans on the Run
- Sugar Lou’s Southern Creole Cuisine
- Yum Yum Dessert Bar
- So Goody Good Meal Prep
- Louisiana Stuffed Pistolettes
- Neima’s Cookery Corner
- Upscale Wings & More
- Smallcakes Shreveport
- Us Up North & Big Nates BBQ
- The Famdation
- Boba Xpress
- Cafe Boba Tea
- The Brown Vibe
- Lynx Restobar
- Lake Street Bar
- Sheila B’s
