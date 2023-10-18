Black Restaurant Month: Lil Animals Crawfish, Seafood & More

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week!

Nearly two dozen restaurants are participating in the annual celebration. It’s a chance for the community to try something new and support area establishments.

Lil Animals Crawfish, Seafood & More whips up Cajun-style eats at 7828 Line Avenue in Shreveport. Tommy and Taz Nard stopped by the KSLA Cafe on Wednesday, Oct. 18 to share what kind of specials they’ll offer this week.

Participating restaurants include:

