Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

16-year-old to be tried as adult after allegedly shooting man during attempted carjacking

On Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, the Shreveport Police Department responded to a reported shooting on...
On Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, the Shreveport Police Department responded to a reported shooting on Rasberry Lane.(KSLA)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport teen will be tried in Caddo District Court in connection with an attempted second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery that occurred the morning of Oct. 9.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man shot at apartment complex on Rasberry Lane]

In a continued custody hearing in Caddo Parish Juvenile Court on Oct. 16, it was determined that there was probable cause that Devetrick Johnson, 16, committed offenses as charged and could be transferred to adult court for prosecution. Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. then ordered Johnson to be tried as an adult.

Earlier this month, the victim was sitting in his car when he was approached by a person with a gun who demanded his car. The victim was then shot in the arm and survived. The shooter fled, but video surveillance and distinctive clothes led to identification by police. Johnson was then arrested at an apartment in the 6000 block of Rasberry Lane, said officials with Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Louisiana Children’s Code article 305 provides for the divestiture of juvenile court jurisdiction upon review by the District Attorney for children 15 or older for a select number of criminal acts, including armed robbery. A provision of the same code’s Article 879 further provides that all proceedings in a juvenile delinquency case involving a crime of violence as defined by the code must be open to the public.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX >>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead...
Body found inside train car at Tyson plant in Hempstead Co.
Lyndon B. Johnson
State Rep. District 4 candidate calls for recount in Saturday’s election
Jaylen Burns
Classes canceled at Jackson State University after student killed on campus
Jemartrius Mayweather
Former Mansfield teacher arrested for alleged indecent behavior with juveniles, child porn
Deontae Horton, DOB: 5/26/2003 (left) and Jeshaiah Rambo, DOB: 1/27/2005 (right)
2 people arrested for shooting on Alma Street

Latest News

SPD unites were dispatched to the 3800 block of Mayfield St.
Man shot in shoulder on Mayfield St.
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on I-49
"If there’s not five votes to override my veto, then hopefully we’ll go forward with an...
Shreveport mayor explains what’s next with efforts to regulate noise levels
LSUS' Resilience Through the Dark Times display
MIND MATTERS: Resilience Through Dark Times