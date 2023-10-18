16-year-old to be tried as adult after allegedly shooting man during attempted carjacking

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport teen will be tried in Caddo District Court in connection with an attempted second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery that occurred the morning of Oct. 9.

In a continued custody hearing in Caddo Parish Juvenile Court on Oct. 16, it was determined that there was probable cause that Devetrick Johnson, 16, committed offenses as charged and could be transferred to adult court for prosecution. Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. then ordered Johnson to be tried as an adult.

Earlier this month, the victim was sitting in his car when he was approached by a person with a gun who demanded his car. The victim was then shot in the arm and survived. The shooter fled, but video surveillance and distinctive clothes led to identification by police. Johnson was then arrested at an apartment in the 6000 block of Rasberry Lane, said officials with Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Louisiana Children’s Code article 305 provides for the divestiture of juvenile court jurisdiction upon review by the District Attorney for children 15 or older for a select number of criminal acts, including armed robbery. A provision of the same code’s Article 879 further provides that all proceedings in a juvenile delinquency case involving a crime of violence as defined by the code must be open to the public.

