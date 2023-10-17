Upgrades at SPAR’s Duck Pond now complete

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation (SPAR) has announced the reopening of its Duck Pond now that upgrades are done.

SPAR says after some unavoidable delays, the park is now reopen and families are invited to enjoy the brand new playground equipment. SPAR says crews have also been working to improve other community parks, including Anderson Island, Hattie Perry, Mamie Hicks, AB Palmer, Cedar Grove, and AC Steere.

🎉✨ Exciting News! ✨🎉 We're thrilled to announce that the long-awaited upgrades at SPAR's Duck Pond are finally... Posted by SPAR on Tuesday, October 17, 2023

SPAR officials also say they’re in the planning stages to do some upgrades at Berry Virginia and Princess parks.

