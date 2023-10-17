Upgrades at SPAR’s Duck Pond now complete
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation (SPAR) has announced the reopening of its Duck Pond now that upgrades are done.
SPAR says after some unavoidable delays, the park is now reopen and families are invited to enjoy the brand new playground equipment. SPAR says crews have also been working to improve other community parks, including Anderson Island, Hattie Perry, Mamie Hicks, AB Palmer, Cedar Grove, and AC Steere.
SPAR officials also say they’re in the planning stages to do some upgrades at Berry Virginia and Princess parks.
