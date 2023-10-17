Getting Answers
Taylor Swift’s mom goes viral for proudly watching her daughter at the Eras Tour concert film premiere

Taylor Swift’s mom beams as the star gets her photos taken at the premiere of her concert film. (Source: @reagan.baylee/@swiftieschoolpodcast/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – There’s nothing like a mother’s love, even for the biggest pop star in the world.

In a viral clip, Taylor Swift’s mom Andrea Swift is seen beaming at her daughter as the star gets her photos taken on the red carpet at the premiere of her Eras Tour concert film.

The premiere was held in Los Angeles on Wednesday night as Taylor Swift greeted her fans.

The video of Andrea Swift was posted to Instagram with the caption, “Her mama is watching her so proudly.” It shows Taylor Swift posing for photos before panning over to her mom, who is watching from behind a glass door and smiling.

Taylor Swift’s father Scott Swift was also in attendance.

Taylor Swift fans know that the star shares an extremely close relationship with her parents, who are known for attending nearly every show their daughter has ever performed throughout her career.

Taylor Swift’s younger brother Austin Swift is also frequently at her concerts.

The concert film broke records during its opening weekend, “easily” becoming the most successful concert film of all time, according to AMC Theaters.

“Unparalleled enthusiasm” from Swifties helped the film rake in between $95 million to $97 million thus far, AMC Theaters said.

