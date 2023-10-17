SPD offers safety tips as Halloween approaches; check sex offender registry

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - While Halloween is a day of fun for most, it can be a night of mischief for others. The Shreveport Police Department want to provide safety tips for those going out for the holiday.

From SPD:

Halloween is quickly approaching, and your child’s safety is our top priority. Each Halloween we enjoy looking after the large crowds of children and teens that take to the streets to go door to door in search of great candy and other prizes. In addition to roadway traffic, many people will celebrate at festivals that are held on large parking lots. No matter how you and your family celebrate the day, we want everyone to get home safe and sound at the end of the festivities.

We’re giving everyone some great safety tips. In addition to these safety tips, we also remind people to call law enforcement if they observe any suspicious or careless behavior and visit the sex offender registry at https://doc.louisiana.gov/public-programs-resources/la-sex-offender-registry/ to be familiar with registered sex offenders in your areas.

Have a safe and fun Halloween!

Keep kids off the street after dark

Never let your kids go out with a realistic replica firearm

Don’t let your kid(s) go trick-or-treating alone without an adult

Make sure they were reflective clothing after dark and carry a flashlight

Remind kids never to enter a stranger’s home

Never accept rides from strangers

View the full safety list below:

Stay safe this Halloween! (SPD)

