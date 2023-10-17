Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

SPD offers safety tips as Halloween approaches; check sex offender registry

Halloween safety generic
Halloween safety generic(MGN)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - While Halloween is a day of fun for most, it can be a night of mischief for others. The Shreveport Police Department want to provide safety tips for those going out for the holiday.

From SPD:

Halloween is quickly approaching, and your child’s safety is our top priority. Each Halloween we enjoy looking after the large crowds of children and teens that take to the streets to go door to door in search of great candy and other prizes. In addition to roadway traffic, many people will celebrate at festivals that are held on large parking lots. No matter how you and your family celebrate the day, we want everyone to get home safe and sound at the end of the festivities.

We’re giving everyone some great safety tips. In addition to these safety tips, we also remind people to call law enforcement if they observe any suspicious or careless behavior and visit the sex offender registry at https://doc.louisiana.gov/public-programs-resources/la-sex-offender-registry/ to be familiar with registered sex offenders in your areas.

Have a safe and fun Halloween!

  • Keep kids off the street after dark
  • Never let your kids go out with a realistic replica firearm
  • Don’t let your kid(s) go trick-or-treating alone without an adult
  • Make sure they were reflective clothing after dark and carry a flashlight
  • Remind kids never to enter a stranger’s home
  • Never accept rides from strangers
View the full safety list below:
Stay safe this Halloween!
Stay safe this Halloween!(SPD)
KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead...
Body found inside train car at Tyson plant in Hempstead Co.
Lyndon B. Johnson
State Rep. District 4 candidate calls for recount in Saturday’s election
Jaylen Burns
Classes canceled at Jackson State University after student killed on campus
Jemartrius Mayweather
Former Mansfield teacher arrested for alleged indecent behavior with juveniles, child porn
Deontae Horton, DOB: 5/26/2003 (left) and Jeshaiah Rambo, DOB: 1/27/2005 (right)
2 people arrested for shooting on Alma Street

Latest News

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on I-49
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, at left in red shirt, speaks with NOPD...
District Attorney Jason Williams and his mother carjacked at gunpoint in New Orleans
Jason St. Pierre
Principal of Walker High School officially granted leave of absence
Pedestrian hit on I-49; northbound lanes closed
Pedestrian struck by vehicles on I-49 near Bert Kouns named