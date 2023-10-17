Remaining comfortable and dry for the next few days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - I hope you all enjoyed your weekend because it is back to another work week! Conditions remain comfortable and rain chances remain low for the next few days. Even when the weak cold front moves through on Thursday, our humidity won’t be bad and its increase may not be noticeable.

We are forecasting an increase in temperatures throughout the week while we are under a high pressure system promoting these calmer winds and beautiful sky conditions. Temperatures look to reach the mid 70′s by tomorrow and into the 80′s by Thursday before the front. Overnight conditions look to be in the 40′s for tonight and tomorrow night as well though.

By the end of the week, temperatures look to be in the 80′s, which is above average for this time of year. They look to remain in the 80′s for the foreseeable future after that. Hope you all have a great night and great start to your Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.