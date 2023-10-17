Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Pumpkin Shine on Line returns for 31st year

By Michael Barnes and Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Now’s your chance to walk a spooky pumpkin-lined path decorated by children, families and pumpkin experts!

A longtime Shreveport tradition, the Pumpkin Shine on Line is returning for its 31st year. For one night only, the paths of Betty Virginia Park will glow with around 1,000 jack-o-lanterns!

The free event showcases the creativity of the community and serves as its own fall festival. There will be performances by school bands, choirs and cheerleaders, food vendors, face painting and more. Cash prizes will be awarded to three school art programs with the best pumpkin displays!

A free shuttle will carry attendees from the St. Vincent Mall to the park. The shine is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17

