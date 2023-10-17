Getting Answers
MIND MATTERS: Resilience Through Dark Times

“I wrote a poem to share my story about finishing college while my older brother was dying in our home from cancer.”
An exhibition titled “Resilience Through the Dark Times” was created by LSUS students to share mental health stories across the campus.
By Priscilla Borrego and Amia Lewis
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSUS counseling services, along with a student lead organization called Active Minds, is helping break the stigma around mental health issues on campus.

An exhibition titled “Resilience Through Dark Times” was created by LSUS students to share mental health stories across the campus. The forty-seven pieces of art and writings showcase stories of hope and strength as students worked through some of life’s toughest challenges. Topics ranged from addiction, suicidal thoughts, divorce and other traumatic hardships.

LSUS' Resilience Through the Dark Times display
LSUS' Resilience Through the Dark Times display
Kendal Redel, director of LSUS counseling services, says the display is the first of its kind here and that the feedback from the students has been incredibly positive. The exhibit is a way to let other students know that they are not alone in their darkest moments.

“We want to reinforce the idea that we are more than just a commuter campus. There are students here that are human beings, dealing with their mental health everyday. We see it in our office, and they are going though things outside of here,” Redel explained. “And I love the idea of enriching that and enhancing that sense of community by bringing them here through a creative outlet to display and share their artwork.

LSUS' Resilience Through the Dark Times display
Most of the art and writing pieces were submitted anonymously. The exhibit will remain on display at the Noel Memorial Library on campus for the remainder of October.

