Shreveport mayor explains what’s next with efforts to regulate noise levels

"If there’s not five votes to override my veto, then hopefully we’ll go forward with an...
"If there’s not five votes to override my veto, then hopefully we’ll go forward with an ordinance very similar to the one I vetoed with lower noise levels,” Mayor Tom Arceneaux said. (KSLA News 12 file photo)
By Tamer Knight
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux has vetoed the noise ordinances that the City Council approved just last week.

He said that he disapproves of the noise level that would have been permitted under the ordinances and that there wasn’t a balance between the people who live downtown and the businesses that may operate outdoors.

Now many people are wondering what comes next.

“Well, first thing that will happen, it should appear on the agenda because the charter calls for that to happen,” the mayor explained.

“And if there’s not five votes to override my veto, then hopefully we’ll go forward with an ordinance very similar to the one I vetoed with lower noise levels.”

Coming up at KSLA News 12 at 6, Mayor Arceneaux further elaborates on the decibel numbers. And we speak with law enforcement officials to hear how they plan to enforce the noise ordinances.

