Man arrested in attempted drive-by shooting in Shreveport; 2 still wanted

Raymond Henry, DOB: 9/4/2001
Raymond Henry, DOB: 9/4/2001(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An arrest has been made in an attempted drive-by shooting in Shreveport that happened on Oct. 16.

The Shreveport Police Department says just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a call to help an on-duty Shreveport City Marshal deputy who had just seen a vehicle speeding, when people inside started firing shots out the window. The deputy tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver reportedly refused to stop, and a chase began.

SPD officers were able to help in the chase before the car ran off the road. The driver, identified as Raymond Henry, 22, was taken into custody. Two other people who were in the car ran from the wrecked vehicle, police say. They have not yet been located.

Henry is charged with aggravated flight in a vehicle and illegal use of a weapon. Police have seized one of the guns used.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call 318-673-7300 #3. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

