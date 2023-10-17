Major warming trend on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bundle up! Many of you are waking up to temperatures in the low 40s early this morning with a few spots even falling into the upper 30s! This is only temporary, however, as we’ll see a quick jump in numbers by afternoon thanks to abundant sunshine. Highs will eventually climb into the mid 70s making for a gorgeous fall day across the ArkLaTex.

Even warmer air will arrive by Wednesday and then continue through the end of the week with highs back in the low 80s each day and overnight lows climbing into the 50s and low 60s. More clouds will arrive Thursday along with a very slight chance of a shower but most places will stay completely dry through the end of the week.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a southwest flow aloft will become established and this pattern will then persist right through next week. This means we have a very warm pattern on the way with highs soaring well into the mid 80s by the weekend and then continuing into next week. With our wind coming from the south, humidity levels will also be on the rise by next week.

Unfortunately it still looks very dry over the next seven days but there are signs of a more active pattern potentially developing just beyond the seven day forecast. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

