Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say

Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an abandoned house on Oct. 10.(GoFundMe)
By David Whisenant and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A groundskeeper mowed around a body in a North Carolina yard because he thought it was a prop for a Halloween display, officials said.

Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an abandoned house on Oct. 10.

Police said they received a call about a dead body in the area and arrived to find Owens in the grass.

Investigators found that a groundskeeper initially saw the body on Oct. 9 when he was mowing the property. However, the worker told police he thought the body was a dummy used as a prop, so he did not report it.

Police said the groundskeeper mowed around the body. It wasn’t until the following day that another worker visited the property and reported the body to the police.

The family of Owens has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

According to the GoFundMe page, the family is still searching for answers. The page reads:

“He was found once on Monday by a lawn care employee who assumed he was Halloween decorations or a mannequin for K-9 training and was never reported to authorities. Who in their right mind mows a yard at a house that has power on and no one has lived there in a while but the property has been used for K-9 training for years, can assume a half-naked dead body with scratches and glass around it is Halloween decor. Robert was found a second time the following day by a foreman over a construction crew that finally reported his body to authorities.”

Preliminary findings of an autopsy ruled out any signs of assault or trauma to the body. Investigators are still awaiting the toxicology report to determine the cause of death.

