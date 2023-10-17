First-ever Ronald McDonald House coming to Shreveport-Bossier area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new Ronald McDonald House is coming to Shreveport.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas & North Louisiana (RMHCAR-NLA) announced plans to build a new Ronald McDonald House with a 20-family capacity on the campus of Willis-Knighton South (9100 Susan Dr.) in Shreveport. The announcement was part of the kickoff of the nonprofit’s Where Hope Has a Home campaign.

“There is a great need in northwest Louisiana for families to have a free place to stay and receive the support they need during their child’s hospitalization. There are 386 Ronald McDonald Houses in the world, and it is time our community had one too,” said Roy Griggs, CEO of Griggs Enterprise, Inc. and a McDonald’s owner/operator.

Griggs is also the chair of the campaign; he says more than $6 million has been raised to build the new house.

The Ronald McDonald House Shreveport-Bossier will offer a free place to stay for 20 families while their children receive care at area hospitals. Each family that stay in the house will have access to a private double queen room, daily essentials, laundry, indoor/outdoor play areas, a family great room, a large kitchen, a dining room, and a family pantry. Meals will be provided by volunteer groups from the area. Transportation to and from area hospitals will also be provided.

“This will be the first Ronald McDonald House in northwest Louisiana,” said Louisiana native and Ronald McDonald House Shreveport-Bossier mission director, Lori Moore. “We’re so excited to be able to provide a home away from home for families of critically ill children who are seeking treatment at all local Shreveport-Bossier hospitals.”

“We are thrilled to expand our reach to support families in northwest Louisiana,” said Janell Mason, CEO of RMHCA-NLA. “Since we opened our first Ronald McDonald House in Little Rock in 1981, we have provided more than $47 million in free lodging, meals, and support to more than 48,000 families from Arkansas and surrounding states, as well as from across the United States and other countries. Ronald McDonald House Shreveport-Bossier will serve as a beacon of hope for families facing unimaginable challenges, offering a warm and welcoming environment where they can find respite and support during difficult times. To achieve this goal, we are calling upon the generosity and support of individuals, local businesses, foundations, and organizations who share our dedication to supporting families who need to be close to their child in the hospital. We invite you to be a part of this campaign by donating, volunteering, or partnering with us to create a restful haven for these families.”

Construction is expected to begin in early 2024, with an anticipated completion date in 2025. Click here to learn more about the project.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.