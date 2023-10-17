Existing and new potential corridors for I-49 Inner City Connector are focus of meeting Oct. 17

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A community input meeting to discuss existing and new potential corridors for the I-49 Inner City Connector is scheduled for Tuesday (Oct. 17) from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center.

The open house meeting is free to attend, and parking at the convention center is free for attendees.

Residents are encouraged to attend at any point during the designated meeting hours to learn more about the project, ask questions and share their opinions.

The Northwest Louisiana Council of Governments (NLCOG) initiated a Stage 0 feasibility study of the I-49 Inner City Connector in 2008.

Once it was determined to be feasible, the project moved into the Stage 1 planning and environmental portion of the six-stage Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development project delivery process. Stage 1 analyzes the potential impacts the I-49 Inner City Connector could have within the proposed construction area, inclusive of public input and the required environmental documentation.

Multiple rounds of public meetings have been held to garner input from stakeholders and residents to determine the feasibility of constructing and where to construct the I-49 Inner City Connector. Analysis of that input, in combination with regulatory agency input, provided the project team with possible corridor alternatives to be discussed during this 2023 update.

During the Stage 1 process, these inputs will allow the project team to identify a preferred alternative. The process also will assist the team in generating any needed or desired neighborhood enhancements to be recommended as mitigation efforts for the project.

Click here for more information about the project.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.