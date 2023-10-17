Disabilities Job and Resource Fair set Oct. 18 at Goodwill Industries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Throughout October, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is joining employers, government agencies and nonprofits in honoring the contributions of workers with disabilities by celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Goodwill Industries is hosting its Disabilities Job & Resource Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness Month. (Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana)

On Monday, Oct. 16, KSLA was joined live by Darlene Robinson, open placement manager for Goodwill Industries. She discussed what people can expect from the resource fair, what employers will be there and why it’s important for companies to hire individuals with disabilities.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Job Center, located at 800 W. 70th St. in Shreveport.

