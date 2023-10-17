Getting Answers
BREW: Shreveport’s Beer Festival to return for 14th year

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you enjoy Pilsners, Ales, Stouts or anything in between, then listen up, because the Annual BREW Festival is back for the 14th year!

In addition to more than 100 beers to sample, BREW patrons will experience live music, college football games on big-screen TVs and samples of signature dishes from some of Shreveport’s most popular restaurants.

To explain all the exciting details of the festival, executive directors, Logan Lewis and Terri Matthews, joined KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego in the café.

The two guests were asked the following questions:

  • Will beers from all over the world be available to be sampled?
  • For those maybe not interested in only beer, what other activities can be expected?
  • Good food and beer usually go together, and the festival won’t disappoint as many local restaurants and eateries will be present, is that right?

The event is happening on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Festival Plaza, located at 101 Crockett St. Click here to get your tickets.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

