Boo Bama Bash Tailgate Party and 5K Dash to be held in preparation for upcoming game

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Come out for some tailgate fun as LSU prepares to beat Bama!

The LSU Alumni Association of Caddo-Bossier will host its Boo Bama Bash Tailgate Party. It will be held Thursday, Oct. 26 at Savoie’s The Catering Place beginning at 6:00 p.m. There will be food, drinks, games and raffle prizes at the party!

Ticket pricing and what comes with it:

The Purple Package ($40) includes entry for one person, tailgate food, two drink tickets and some Boo Bama swag

General Admission ($25) includes entry for one person, tailgate food and a cash bar

Raffle tickets for the tailgate prizes will be $5.00 each or 6 for $20.00 (only available at the Boo Bama event

Tickets sold here.

The Boo Bama 5K Dash will be held Thursday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. starting and ending at Frank’s Pizza Napoletana. Registration is $20. Prizes will be awarded to the race winner and best LSU Spirit Wear.

Boo Bama Bash Tailgate Party and Boo Bama 5K Dash (LSU Alumni Association of Caddo-Bossier)

“These are two fantastic and fun events to raise scholarship funds for students from our area while enjoying some tailgate fun! You do not have to be an LSU Alum to be a member of the LSU Alumni Association or to participate in these events. If you love LSU, join us, have some fun, and support our scholarships!” said Karen Peace, chapter president.

This chapter has endowed seventeen academic scholarships for Caddo and Bossier students at LSU.

