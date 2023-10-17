Black Restaurant Week: Sheila B’s

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week!

Nearly two dozen restaurants are participating in the annual celebration. It’s a chance for the community to try something new and support area establishments.

Sheila B’s serves up southern comfort food at 7720 Linwood Avenue, Suite B in Shreveport. Sheila visited the KSLA Café on Tuesday, Oct. 17 to discuss what kind of delicious meals she’ll be cooking this week.

Participating restaurants include:

MORE FROM BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.