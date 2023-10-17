Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Black Restaurant Week: Sheila B’s

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week!

Nearly two dozen restaurants are participating in the annual celebration. It’s a chance for the community to try something new and support area establishments.

Sheila B’s serves up southern comfort food at 7720 Linwood Avenue, Suite B in Shreveport. Sheila visited the KSLA Café on Tuesday, Oct. 17 to discuss what kind of delicious meals she’ll be cooking this week.

Participating restaurants include:

MORE FROM BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead...
Body found inside train car at Tyson plant in Hempstead Co.
Lyndon B. Johnson
State Rep. District 4 candidate calls for recount in Saturday’s election
Jaylen Burns
Classes canceled at Jackson State University after student killed on campus
Jemartrius Mayweather
Former Mansfield teacher arrested for alleged indecent behavior with juveniles, child porn
Deontae Horton, DOB: 5/26/2003 (left) and Jeshaiah Rambo, DOB: 1/27/2005 (right)
2 people arrested for shooting on Alma Street

Latest News

Pumpkin Shine on Line returns for 31st year
Pumpkin Shine on Line returns for 31st year
Pumpkin Shine on Line celebrates creativity
Pumpkin Shine on Line returns for 31st year
Local artists can attend the Artist Up event to learn how to better market themselves.
Artist Up, an entrepreneurial intensive training program, to hold opening reception Oct. 18