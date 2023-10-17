Black Restaurant Week: Sheila B’s
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week!
Nearly two dozen restaurants are participating in the annual celebration. It’s a chance for the community to try something new and support area establishments.
Sheila B’s serves up southern comfort food at 7720 Linwood Avenue, Suite B in Shreveport. Sheila visited the KSLA Café on Tuesday, Oct. 17 to discuss what kind of delicious meals she’ll be cooking this week.
Participating restaurants include:
- Lil Animals Crawfish, Seafood, & More
- Pop N Pizza
- Rideau’s & Trammell’s Kajun Kitchen
- 20/20 Seafood Shreveport LLC
- Ashley’s Tiers of Love
- Vegans on the Run
- Sugar Lou’s Southern Creole Cuisine
- Yum Yum Dessert Bar
- So Goody Good Meal Prep
- Louisiana Stuffed Pistolettes
- Neima’s Cookery Corner
- Upscale Wings & More
- Smallcakes Shreveport
- Us Up North & Big Nates BBQ
- The Famdation
- Boba Xpress
- Cafe Boba Tea
- The Brown Vibe
- Lynx Restobar
- Lake Street Bar
- Sheila B’s
