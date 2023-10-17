Getting Answers
Artist Up, an entrepreneurial intensive training program, to hold opening reception Oct. 18

Local artists can attend the Artist Up event to learn how to better market themselves.(SRAC)
Local artists can attend the Artist Up event to learn how to better market themselves.(SRAC)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Massive amounts of talent will be on display from 18 creative entrepreneurs at a special event the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) is putting on Wednesday.

On Oct. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m., the Entrepreneurial Intensive Training Program’s 2023 graduating class is holding its annual Artist Up exhibition opening reception at Central Artstation, 801 Crockett St.

On Monday, Oct. 16, KSLA was joined live by two artists, Lynn Laird and Christena Francis. They talked about how this event will be a great opportunity for artists to gauge the market’s response to their creations, what artists who attend can expect from the event, what artists will be trained on and how artists can better market themselves.

