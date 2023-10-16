SUSLA chancellor invites alumni, community to share visions for college’s future

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southern University at Shreveport’s new chancellor, Dr. Aubra Gantt, is in the middle of her first fall semester and is sharing her vision for the future.

Gantt says she wants to make SUSLA “the college of choice.” She’s asking alumni and members of the community to come together and share what they’d like to see SUSLA become.

The Reimagine SUSLA Community and Alumni Session will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17 in the Alphonse Jackson, Jr. Building Auditorium.

