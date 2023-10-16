State Rep. District 4 candidate calls for recount in Saturday’s election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of the candidates who ran for the Louisiana House of Representatives in District 4 is calling for a recount.

Lyndon B. Johnson confirms he’s asking for a recount in this race. Only 32 votes separate him and Jasmine Green, who is set to be in a runoff with the third candidate, Joy Walters. The request will be filed through the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court’s Office. Johnson says the recount will happen Thursday, Oct. 19.

When a recount occurs, it’s held at the Registrar of Voters Office. In attendance will be Caddo Parish Registrar of Voters Dale Sibley, Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence, Republican representative Creighton Light, Democrat representative RJ Johnson, and a representative from the governor’s office, Brenda Taylor.

The runoff election is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18.

