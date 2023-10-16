SPD: 3 men wanted in connection to separate violent sex crimes
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Special Victims Units with the Shreveport Police Department is on the lookout for three men wanted in relation to separate sex crimes.
Dewayne Jackson, 59
- Warrant for one count of first-degree rape
- Could face up to life in prison with possibility of death penalty if convicted
Jesus Gonzales, 38
- Warrant for one count of molestation of juvenile
- Could serve up to 40 years in prison if convicted
- Believed to have scar on left side of face & under right eye
Corey Hall, 43
- Warrant for one count of first-degree rape
- Could face up to life in prison with possibility of death penalty if convicted
If you have any information on the whereabouts of these suspects, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.
