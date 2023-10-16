Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

SPD: 3 men wanted in connection to separate violent sex crimes

Dewayne Jackson, Jesus Gonzales & Corey Hall
Dewayne Jackson, Jesus Gonzales & Corey Hall(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Special Victims Units with the Shreveport Police Department is on the lookout for three men wanted in relation to separate sex crimes.

Dewayne Jackson, 59

  • Warrant for one count of first-degree rape
  • Could face up to life in prison with possibility of death penalty if convicted

Jesus Gonzales, 38

  • Warrant for one count of molestation of juvenile
  • Could serve up to 40 years in prison if convicted
  • Believed to have scar on left side of face & under right eye

Corey Hall, 43

  • Warrant for one count of first-degree rape
  • Could face up to life in prison with possibility of death penalty if convicted

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these suspects, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Jeff Landry
ELECTION RESULTS: Jeff Landry to be next governor of Louisiana
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Roommate of NSU football player shot and killed arrested
ELECTION RESULTS: Voters re-elect sheriffs in 4 parishes; 2 incumbents face runoffs
In the runoff for Caddo sheriff are Henry Whitehorn (left) and John Nickelson.
Nickelson, Whitehorn in runoff for Caddo Parish sheriff

Latest News

SFD shares fire safety tips for upcoming winter months
SFD shares fire safety tips as temps get cooler
SFD shares fire safety tips as temps get cooler
Zacchaeus Butler, DOB: 2/19/1990
Security guard turns himself in after allegedly striking man with bottle outside Shreveport nightclub
ELECTION RESULTS: Voters re-elect sheriffs in 4 parishes; 2 incumbents face runoffs