SFD shares fire safety tips as temps get cooler

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Colder temperatures are making themselves at home in the ArkLaTex! Before you get out your space heaters or light up your fireplaces, it’s important to brush up on fire safety.

According to the American Red Cross, roughly 47,000 fires take place during winter holidays, resulting in over 500 fatalities, 2,200 injuries, and $554 million in property damage.

A few things that make fires dangerous during the colder season is the use of fire around dried up leaves and foliage, as well as the use of heating agents in tightly packed spaces. Exhausting electrical outlets with holiday decorations inside and out could also cause short circuiting and fire safety always remains a role while cooking.

SFD Assistant Fire Chief Brandon Lee says you shouldn’t have clothes or furniture in close proximity to your fireplace.

“One of the major things is having your chimney serviced. It’s recommended that it’s done annually. There’s buildup materials from the combustion of wood inside of a fireplace. And as those materials build up inside of the fireplace, they create a different or another fire hazard. Having your chimney annually serviced and cleaned by a professional is paramount.”

Lee says everyone should have a fire escape plan and working smoke/carbon monoxide detectors throughout their home.

“We also have those winter storms that come about that tend to knock out the power. With that being said, with generator usage there are things that are concerned there. Carbon monoxide is a big incident during the winter times, that comes from incomplete combustion of those fuels. Whether it be generators, fireplaces, or cooking sources, the possibility of carbon monoxide is also at an increased risk during the wintertime.”

SFD is hosting free fire prevention safety programs throughout Oct. To find the next class, click here.

