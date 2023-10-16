Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Several earthquakes shake far north coast region of California but no harm reported

California earthquake
Several earthquakes shook the far northern coast region of California early Monday, but authorities received no reports of harm from the jolts.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — Several earthquakes shook the far northern coast region of California early Monday, but authorities received no reports of harm from the jolts.

A magnitude 4.8 quake struck beneath wilderness 33.7 miles south of the city of Eureka at 3:20 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It was followed by a magnitude 4.1 offshore quake at 3:31 a.m. about 18 miles west-southwest of Eureka, a port city roughly 225 miles north of San Francisco.

Two smaller quakes also occurred on- and offshore.

There were no reports of damage or injuries from the morning’s earthquake activity, said Samantha Karges, public information officer for the Humboldt County Sheriffs Office.

Humboldt County has about 136,000 residents and is in a part of the state that has a long history of large earthquakes, including a destructive magnitude 6.4 quake in December 2022.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Jeff Landry
ELECTION RESULTS: Jeff Landry to be next governor of Louisiana
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Roommate of NSU football player shot and killed arrested
ELECTION RESULTS: Voters re-elect sheriffs in 4 parishes; 2 incumbents face runoffs
In the runoff for Caddo sheriff are Henry Whitehorn (left) and John Nickelson.
Nickelson, Whitehorn in runoff for Caddo Parish sheriff

Latest News

SFD shares fire safety tips for upcoming winter months
SFD shares fire safety tips as temps get cooler
SFD shares fire safety tips as temps get cooler
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
K-9 Valk with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office modeled her new helmet and safety goggles.
K-9 gets new helmet, safety goggles to protect her eyes while searching through brush
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Judge weighing gag order on Trump in 2020 election case says prosecutors’ proposal may be too broad