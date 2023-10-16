Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Prominent Louisiana Baptist leader Daryl Stagg indicted on rape charges

Daryl Ray Stagg
Daryl Ray Stagg(GPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLFAX, La. (KALB) – A prominent Louisiana Baptist leader in the Central Louisiana area has been indicted on multiple sex crimes charges.

According to District Attorney Jay Lemoine, a Grant Parish Grand Jury has indicted Daryl Ray Stagg, 61, of Pollock, on four counts of first-degree rape, five counts of sexual battery and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Stagg, 61, of Pollock, was arrested on June 8 on multiple sex offenses. He remains in jail at this time.

RELATED: Prominent Louisiana Baptist leader Daryl Stagg arrested on sex crime charges

An arraignment date will be set, and a trial date will be set at the arraignment.

The case is being handled by Assistant District Attorneys Renee Nugent and Alex Hooper.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead...
Body found inside train car at Tyson plant in Hempstead Co.
Jaylen Burns
Classes canceled at Jackson State University after student killed on campus
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Jemartrius Mayweather
Former Mansfield teacher arrested for alleged indecent behavior with juveniles, child porn
Lyndon B. Johnson
State Rep. District 4 candidate calls for recount in Saturday’s election

Latest News

SFD shares fire safety tips for upcoming winter months
SFD shares fire safety tips as temps get cooler
SFD shares fire safety tips as temps get cooler
2 people arrested for shooting on Alma Street
Security guard turns himself in after allegedly striking man with bottle outside Shreveport nightclub
Security guard turns himself in after allegedly striking man with bottle outside Shreveport...
Body found inside train car at Tyson plant in Hempstead Co.