Mayor vetoes Shreveport noise ordinances

Mayor Tom Arceneaux
Mayor Tom Arceneaux(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The mayor of Shreveport has vetoed a pair of noise ordinances recently passed by the city council.

The Office of Mayor Tom Arceneaux made this announcement Monday, Oct. 16 after the ordinance passed council Tuesday, Oct. 10. The mayor has vetoed Ordinance 110 and 111. The office says the veto messages were hand-delivered to the interim clerk of council Monday.

ORDINANCE 110

ORDINANCE 111

The ordinances would’ve placed an 85-decibel limit on noise citywide.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

