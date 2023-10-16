Mayor vetoes Shreveport noise ordinances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The mayor of Shreveport has vetoed a pair of noise ordinances recently passed by the city council.

The Office of Mayor Tom Arceneaux made this announcement Monday, Oct. 16 after the ordinance passed council Tuesday, Oct. 10. The mayor has vetoed Ordinance 110 and 111. The office says the veto messages were hand-delivered to the interim clerk of council Monday.

The ordinances would’ve placed an 85-decibel limit on noise citywide.

