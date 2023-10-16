Marshall, Texas, police investigating homicide

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Marshall, Texas, police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 2800 block of Victory Drive.

The Police Department reports that it happened at Oak Manor apartments.

“We have taken a person of interest into custody,” says a post Monday (Oct. 16) on the department’s Facebook page. “Further details will be released when it is appropriate to do so.”

Marshall, Texas, police say they are investigating a homicide that occurred at Oak Manor apartments in the 2800 block of Victory Drive. One person of interest has been taken into custody. (Source: Marshall, Texas, Police Department)

