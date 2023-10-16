Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Marshall, Texas, police investigating homicide

“We have taken a person of interest into custody”
Marshall, Texas, police say they are investigating a homicide that occurred at Oak Manor...
Marshall, Texas, police say they are investigating a homicide that occurred at Oak Manor apartments in the 2800 block of Victory Drive. One person of interest has been taken into custody.(Source: Marshall, Texas, Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Marshall, Texas, police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 2800 block of Victory Drive.

The Police Department reports that it happened at Oak Manor apartments.

“We have taken a person of interest into custody,” says a post Monday (Oct. 16) on the department’s Facebook page. “Further details will be released when it is appropriate to do so.”

Marshall, Texas, police say they are investigating a homicide that occurred at Oak Manor...
Marshall, Texas, police say they are investigating a homicide that occurred at Oak Manor apartments in the 2800 block of Victory Drive. One person of interest has been taken into custody.(Source: Marshall, Texas, Police Department)
KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead...
Body found inside train car at Tyson plant in Hempstead Co.
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Jaylen Burns
Classes canceled at Jackson State University after student killed on campus
Jeff Landry
ELECTION RESULTS: Jeff Landry to be next governor of Louisiana
Deontae Horton, DOB: 5/26/2003 (left) and Jeshaiah Rambo, DOB: 1/27/2005 (right)
2 people arrested for shooting on Alma Street

Latest News

SFD shares fire safety tips for upcoming winter months
SFD shares fire safety tips as temps get cooler
SFD shares fire safety tips as temps get cooler
2 people arrested for shooting on Alma Street
Security guard turns himself in after allegedly striking man with bottle outside Shreveport nightclub
Security guard turns himself in after allegedly striking man with bottle outside Shreveport...
Body found inside train car at Tyson plant in Hempstead Co.