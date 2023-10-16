Marshall, Texas, police investigating homicide
“We have taken a person of interest into custody”
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Marshall, Texas, police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 2800 block of Victory Drive.
The Police Department reports that it happened at Oak Manor apartments.
“We have taken a person of interest into custody,” says a post Monday (Oct. 16) on the department’s Facebook page. “Further details will be released when it is appropriate to do so.”
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.