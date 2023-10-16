Man wanted for alleged domestic abuse, child endangerment

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department are asking for help in finding a man in connection to a domestic incident.

Craiginald Sheppard, 28, is wanted for two counts of domestic abuse battery, four counts of domestic abuse battery child endangerment and one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

Sheppard is accused of battering the victim in the presence of four minors. He is also accused of battering a 14-year-old.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

