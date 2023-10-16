Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Long-lost ‘Star Wars’ model auctioned for more than $3.1 million

An X-wing filming model goes for big bucks at auction. (Source: CNN/Lucasfilm/20th Century Studios/HBO)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A “Star Wars” X-wing filming model has sold at auction for more than $3.1 million.

The original 20-inch star fighter model, one of just four built for close-ups and used in the final battle scenes in “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope,” was discovered in a box in the model-maker’s garage after having been thought lost for decades.

Heritage Auctions calls it “the pinnacle of ‘Star Wars’ artifacts to ever reach the market.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Jeff Landry
ELECTION RESULTS: Jeff Landry projected to be next governor of Louisiana
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Roommate of NSU football player shot and killed arrested
ELECTION RESULTS: Voters re-elect sheriffs in 4 parishes; 2 incumbents face runoffs
In the runoff for Caddo sheriff are Henry Whitehorn (left) and John Nickelson.
Nickelson, Whitehorn in runoff for Caddo Parish sheriff

Latest News

SFD shares fire safety tips as temps get cooler
SFD shares fire safety tips as temps get cooler
SFD shares fire safety tips for upcoming winter months
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7,...
Trump sues ex-British spy over dossier containing ‘shocking and scandalous claims’
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Judge Chutkan will hear arguments over a proposed gag order in Trump’s US election interference case