Keep the jackets handy today & tonight!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - You’ll need the sunglasses but also the jackets today as temperatures will continue to be well below average across the ArkLaTex. Despite plenty of sunshine, highs this afternoon will only warm into the middle and upper 60s and a gusty northwest breeze will make it feel even cooler at times. By tonight, temperatures will plunge into the low 40s regionwide with even a few spots briefly dipping into the upper 30s!

A warming trend will begin tomorrow with temperatures back in the mid 70s under a sunny sky and then it turns even warmer by midweek with highs close to 80.

By Thursday, a weak front will arrive bringing our only chance of rain for the entire week and even this chance seems very spotty at best. Not much of a temperature drop behind the front with highs remaining in the low 80s to finish out the work week.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 50s. Another great weekend to get outside!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

