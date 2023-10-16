Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Former Mansfield teacher arrested for alleged indecent behavior with juveniles, child porn

Jemartrius Mayweather
Jemartrius Mayweather(DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A former teacher with DeSoto Parish was arrested on Oct. 13 by DPSO deputies.

Jemartrius C. Mayweather was arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles and pornography involving juveniles.

As of 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, Mayweather was listed on the Mansfield Middle School website as an eighth grade La. history teacher, head softball coach and assistant track & field coach.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this case or any potential victims, please contact DPSO (318) 872-3956.

