Former Mansfield teacher arrested for alleged indecent behavior with juveniles, child porn

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A former teacher with DeSoto Parish was arrested on Oct. 13 by DPSO deputies.

Jemartrius C. Mayweather was arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles and pornography involving juveniles.

As of 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, Mayweather was listed on the Mansfield Middle School website as an eighth grade La. history teacher, head softball coach and assistant track & field coach.

Jemartrius Mayweather (Mansfield Middle School Website)

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this case or any potential victims, please contact DPSO (318) 872-3956.

