Cool to start the week; warming up by the weekend!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! After a cool fall weekend to recharge we are back to the workweek! Sunny skies are expected all day today with highs lagging way behind the average for this year. Across the ArkLaTex, we only expect the mid and upper-60s widespread, though some will see the very low-70s. Nothing for impactful weather today, keep the light jacket on you as the cool temps coupled with breezy conditions make for some chilliness. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-40s.

A warming trend will begin tomorrow with temperatures back in the mid-70s under a sunny sky and then it turns even warmer by midweek with highs close to 80.

By Thursday, a weak front will arrive bringing our only chance of rain for the entire week and even this chance seems very spotty at best. Not much of a temperature drop behind the front with highs remaining in the low 80s to finish out the work week. Looking ahead to the weekend, it will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid-80s and lows in the 50s. Another great weekend to get outside!

