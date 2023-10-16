Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Body found at Tyson plant in Hempstead Co. inside train car

A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead...
A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead County, Ark. on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.(Hempstead County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas and Fred Gamble
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Crews are investigating after a body was found in a train car carrying corn that was being delivered to the Tyson plant in Hempstead County near Fulton.

The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:20 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, workers were unloading a train car filled with corn at the Tyson plant near Fulton, when at some point during the unloading process, they spotted a human arm and called authorities. The decomposed body of a man was pulled from the train car.

A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead...
A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead County, Ark. on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.(Hempstead County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say there was no ID on the body; it has been sent out for an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office says the train car left Mexico empty and was filled with corn in Missouri. Its last stop was Fulton.

No other information is currently available. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Jeff Landry
ELECTION RESULTS: Jeff Landry to be next governor of Louisiana
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Roommate of NSU football player shot and killed arrested
ELECTION RESULTS: Voters re-elect sheriffs in 4 parishes; 2 incumbents face runoffs
In the runoff for Caddo sheriff are Henry Whitehorn (left) and John Nickelson.
Nickelson, Whitehorn in runoff for Caddo Parish sheriff

Latest News

SFD shares fire safety tips for upcoming winter months
SFD shares fire safety tips as temps get cooler
SFD shares fire safety tips as temps get cooler
Deontae Horton, DOB: 5/26/2003 (left) and Jeshaiah Rambo, DOB: 1/27/2005 (right)
2 people arrested for shooting on Alma Street
Zacchaeus Butler, DOB: 2/19/1990
Security guard turns himself in after allegedly striking man with bottle outside Shreveport nightclub