Body found at Tyson plant in Hempstead Co. inside train car

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Crews are investigating after a body was found in a train car carrying corn that was being delivered to the Tyson plant in Hempstead County near Fulton.

The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:20 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, workers were unloading a train car filled with corn at the Tyson plant near Fulton, when at some point during the unloading process, they spotted a human arm and called authorities. The decomposed body of a man was pulled from the train car.

A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead County, Ark. on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (Hempstead County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say there was no ID on the body; it has been sent out for an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office says the train car left Mexico empty and was filled with corn in Missouri. Its last stop was Fulton.

No other information is currently available. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

